Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.11, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 0.63% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.45 billion, down 0.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $134.51 billion, which would represent changes of -10.71% and +1.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.12, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.