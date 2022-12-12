Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $41.06, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33 billion, down 2.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $133.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.52% and +0.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.97, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 2.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

