Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $53.04, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 0.74% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WBA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 38.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.65 billion, down 2.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $133.38 billion, which would represent changes of +3.16% and -4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WBA has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.05.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

