Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $50.38, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 1.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WBA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 24.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.93 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $138.63 billion, which would represent changes of +0.63% and -0.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. WBA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WBA has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.66.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

