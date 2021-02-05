Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $49.81, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 8.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

WBA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.93 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $138.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.63% and -0.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. WBA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note WBA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

