Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $43.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 1.93% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.92% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 30, 2022. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.11 billion, down 5.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $132.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.9% and -3.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.