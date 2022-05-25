Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $42.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 6.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 17.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 36.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.11 billion, down 5.64% from the year-ago period.

WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $132.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.9% and -3.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.33.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

