Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $54.77, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 1.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.69% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WBA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.65 billion, down 2.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $133.38 billion, which would represent changes of +3.16% and -4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WBA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WBA has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.14, so we one might conclude that WBA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

