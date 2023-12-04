Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ended the recent trading session at $20.79, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 5.97% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Walgreens Boots Alliance will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 41.38% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.75 billion, showing a 4.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $142.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.08% and +2.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.57, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that WBA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

