Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $21.45, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 17.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 12, 2023. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.61 billion, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.31.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.