Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $32.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 4.75% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.98% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.82 billion, up 3.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $136.1 billion, which would represent changes of -11.71% and +2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.33.

We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

