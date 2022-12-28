Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $37.58, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 6.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.96 billion, down 2.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $132.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.52% and -0.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.5.

Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

