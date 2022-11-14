Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $40.54, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 24.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.26 billion, down 1.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $132.78 billion, which would represent changes of -11.11% and +0.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.92% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.21, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

