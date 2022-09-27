Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $32.43, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 9.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.49 billion, down 5.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.06.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.