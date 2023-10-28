Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on October 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2023 will receive the payment on December 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 9.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.20%, a decrease of 23.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 548,940K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.12% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 30.68. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from its latest reported closing price of 21.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 142,546MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,886K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,699K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,629K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,569K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 23.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,050K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,704K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,808K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,434K shares, representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,013K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,319K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 718.56% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.