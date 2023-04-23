Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 6.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.35%, an increase of 41.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 553,199K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $41.32. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of $35.27.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $135,932MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,991K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,888K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,161K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,593K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,402K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,278K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,033K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

