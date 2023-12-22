Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the latest trading day at $26.22, indicating a +0.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 25.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.66, signifying a 43.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.92 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $142.9 billion, which would represent changes of -16.08% and +2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.81.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.