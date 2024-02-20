Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $22.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.84, marking a 27.59% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.41 billion, reflecting a 4.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $144.34 billion, indicating changes of -18.59% and +3.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% lower within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.78 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that WBA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.