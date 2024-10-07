Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the latest trading day at $8.88, indicating a +1.83% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain witnessed a loss of 0.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 46.27% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $35.8 billion, indicating a 1.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.75% downward. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 5.22.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry stood at 0.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

