Walgreens Boots Alliance, VillageMD Set To Open 20 New Primary Care Practices In Tampa

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), a holding company which owns the retail pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots, and VillageMD, a provider of healthcare for organizations, on Friday announced plans to open 20 new Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Tampa area over the next year.

"Walgreens and VillageMD are bringing physicians and pharmacists together to improve overall care for Tampa residents. Our coordinated model helps to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients, particularly those with chronic illnesses," commented Patricia Llanes, a registered pharmacist at a Tampa area Walgreens.

These openings represent expansion into the second major market in Florida, following Orlando, which will have 10 locations by the end of 2021.

The first Village Medical at Walgreens location in Tampa was opened in October in Pinellas Park, with several more openings to follow in early 2022.

The companies have formed a strategic partnership and they are on track to open 1,000 primary care practices by 2027. Over 80 Village Medical at Walgreens practices will be opened by the end of 2021, the companies said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.