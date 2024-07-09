Walgreens Boots Alliance Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $432,073, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $88,388.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.5 $9.0 $9.2 $20.00 $230.0K 0 45 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.98 $0.91 $0.98 $12.50 $88.3K 11.2K 25 WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.3 $9.0 $9.3 $20.00 $40.9K 0 0 WBA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.4 $14.0 $14.4 $25.00 $37.4K 1.0K 0 WBA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.58 $1.42 $1.44 $10.00 $36.0K 7.3K 0

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,334,907, with WBA's price down by -0.16%, positioned at $10.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walgreens Boots Alliance

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.2.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, maintaining a target price of $13. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance, targeting a price of $17. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $20. An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $11. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

