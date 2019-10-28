Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Up Because Results Were 'Better Than Feared'

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance rose slightly as the company reported quarterly earnings on Monday morning that met Wall Street expectations.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, two cents better than the S&P Capital IQ consensus. Revenues were $34 billion for the quarter, up 1.5% over the same quarter last year. That’s a slight beat of the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of $33.9 billion.

The company also reported fiscal year 2019 results, including adjusted earnings per share for the year of $5.99, slightly better than the FactSet consensus of $5.97. Last year, the company reported earnings per share of $6.02.

“We are pleased to report fiscal 2019 results in line with our previously stated guidance despite a challenging operating environment,” said Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (ticker: WBA) CEO, Stefano Pessina, in a statement.

The back story. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance are down 18.9% this year, as of the market close on Friday. The company has struggled in the face of shrinking profits on the sales of generic drugs, amid other troubles.

What’s new. In the company’s earnings release, Walgreens Boots Alliance said that while sales were up in the 2019 fiscal year by 4.1%, operating income for the year was down 20.5%, and adjusted operating income was down 9.6%.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the company expects “roughly flat growth” in adjusted per-share earnings, “with a range of plus or minus 3 percent.”

“WBA’s 4Q results are likely better than many feared,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson in a note Monday morning.

Looking forward. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were up 1.7% as trading opened on Monday.

“While we still face headwinds, I am encouraged by the improvement in U.S. comparable sales performance in the second half of fiscal 2019 and our progress in managing costs in order to save to invest to grow,” Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Pessina said.

