Walgreens Boots Alliance Shares Slide 21.6% Below Driscoll's Purchase Price

October 03, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 30, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare, John Patrick Driscoll, invested $146,983.59 into 5,172 shares of WBA, for a cost per share of $28.42. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and achieve a cost basis 21.6% cheaper than Driscoll, with shares changing hands as low as $22.28 per share. It should be noted that Driscoll has collected $0.48/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 19.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.58 per share, with $42.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.46. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WBA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/30/2023 John Patrick Driscoll EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare 5,172 $28.42 $146,983.59

The current annualized dividend paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/18/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WBA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 8.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WBA+Dividend+History+Chart

