Walgreens Boots Alliance Shares Fall After Slashing Dividend

(RTTNews) - Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), a retailer and wholesaler of health and wellness products, are falling more than 11% Thursday morning after the company reduced its quarterly dividend by 48 percent to $0.25 per share.

In addition, for the first quarter, WBA reported adjusted earnings of $571 million $0.66 per share, lower than $1.004 billion or $1.16 per share a year ago.

WBA is at $22.86 currently. It has traded in the range of $19.68 - $37.96 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.