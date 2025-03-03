Walgreens Boots Alliance Set To Go Private In $10 Bln Deal With Sycamore Partners : Report

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is nearing the final stages of a deal with Sycamore Partners to take the beleaguered drugstore chain private in a transaction valued at around $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report indicated that the agreement could be concluded as early as Thursday, pending any last-minute complications.

Sycamore Partners is expected to pay between $11.30 and $11.40 per share in cash, with additional value potentially tied to performance-based targets. If the deal goes through, Sycamore plans to retain Walgreens' core U.S. retail operations while selling off or taking public other parts of the company.

