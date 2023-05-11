News & Insights

Markets
ABC

Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells AmerisourceBergen's Shares For Initial Proceeds Of $694 Mln

May 11, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) common stock for current proceeds of about $644 million.

In addition, AmerisourceBergen has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance in the amount of about $50 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock has decreased as a result of the concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen but remains at approximately 17%.

Walgreens said it will use proceeds from the transactions for debt paydown and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABC
WBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.