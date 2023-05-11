Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells AmerisourceBergen's Shares For Initial Proceeds Of $694 Mln

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) common stock for current proceeds of about $644 million.

In addition, AmerisourceBergen has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance in the amount of about $50 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock has decreased as a result of the concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen but remains at approximately 17%.

Walgreens said it will use proceeds from the transactions for debt paydown and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.