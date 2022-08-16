Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells 11 Mln Shares Of Option Care Health

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) said that it has sold 11.0 million shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) common stock in an underwritten secondary offering.

Therefore, Walgreens Boots Alliance's ownership of Option Care Health's common stock has decreased to about 14.4 percent from about 20.5 percent.

Walgreens Boots Alliance intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of the company's strategic priorities.

OPCH closed Tuesday regular trading at $34.84 down $0.30 or 0.85%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $1.58 or 4.54%.

