News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Rises Despite Earnings Miss

October 12, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are climbing more than 3% Thursday morning in spite of its quarterly earnings missing the Street view.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $180 million or $0.21 per share compared with net loss of $415 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.69 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent year-over-year to $35.422 billion. The consensus estimate was for $34.78 billion.

For the full year, the company expects sales to be in the range of $141 billion to $145 billion. Adjusted EPS to be $3.20-$3.50.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share on revenue of $144.24 billion for the year.

WBA is at $23.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $20.58 - $42.29 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.