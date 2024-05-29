News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Reduces Prices Of Over 1300 Health Brand Products

May 29, 2024 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Wednesday announced the lowering of prices on over 1300 national and store brand products across health and wellness, personal care and seasonal categories.

The company said the price reduction is to offer more opportunities for consumers, given their financial strain. Tracey Brown, EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer said, "Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily."

The company reduced One a Day 80ct Men's and Women's Gummy Vitamins to $11.99 from $13.49 and Always Pad Mod Regular, 20ct to $6.99 from $7.49. Salonpas Pain Relief Patch will be priced at $10.99, down from $11.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.