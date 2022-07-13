Walgreens Boots Alliance Raises Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Wednesday announced that its board of directors has raised its quarterly dividend by 0.5%.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share. The increased dividend is payable September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022. This raises the annual rate from $1.91 per share to $1.92 per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 359 straight quarters and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.