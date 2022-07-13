Markets
Walgreens Boots Alliance Raises Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Wednesday announced that its board of directors has raised its quarterly dividend by 0.5%.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share. The increased dividend is payable September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022. This raises the annual rate from $1.91 per share to $1.92 per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 359 straight quarters and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

