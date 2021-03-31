Walgreens Boots Alliance Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) increased fiscal 2021 guidance to mid-to-high single digit growth in constant currency adjusted EPS from both total and continuing operations. Previous guidance was for low single-digit growth.

Second quarter continuing operations adjusted EPS decreased 10.1 percent to $1.26, down 10.8 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting an estimated adverse COVID-19 impact of 40 to 45 cents per share. EPS from continuing operations increased 8.7 percent to $1.06. Net earnings from continuing operations increased 6.3 percent to $922 million.

Second quarter sales increased 4.6 percent to $32.8 billion, up 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.