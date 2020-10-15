Markets
Walgreens Boots Alliance Projects Adj. EPS Growth In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) introduced fiscal 2021 guidance of low single-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates. For the second half period, the company anticipates strong adjusted earnings per share growth.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.02, down 28.2 percent on a reported currency basis and down 27.9 percent on a constant currency basis, from previous year. The company said the decline in earnings was primarily due to an estimated adverse COVID-19 impact of $0.46, lower U.S. pharmacy gross profit and year-on-year bonus changes, partially offset by Transformational Cost Management Program savings. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.96, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $34.7 billion, an increase of 2.3 percent from the year-ago quarter on both a reported and constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $34.37 billion, for the quarter.

