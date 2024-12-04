News & Insights

Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance price target lowered to $9 from $13 at RBC Capital

December 04, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to $9 from $13 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model to reflect the management’s expectation of U.S. Retail Pharmacy headwinds continuing next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that it is continuing to value Walgreens at 6-times expected 2025 adjusted EPS estimate, which continues to reflect a discount to the stock’s historical average and a discount to retail pharmacy peers, though the company’s discount valuation is appropriate to reflect a slower EPS growth trajectory.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.