Walgreens Boots Alliance price target lowered to $14 from $16 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to $14 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates and based on its store closure build, they see FY26 adj. EPS still falling year-over-year albeit at slower rate before returning to growth in FY27.
