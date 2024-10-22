News & Insights

Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance price target lowered to $14 from $16 at TD Cowen

October 22, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to $14 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates and based on its store closure build, they see FY26 adj. EPS still falling year-over-year albeit at slower rate before returning to growth in FY27.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.