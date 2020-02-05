Walgreens Boots Alliance Names Richard Ashworth As President Of Walgreens

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Wednesday said it has appointed Richard Ashworth as President of Walgreens.

Ashworth will be responsible for developing the strategies and plans for all Walgreens operations and will have full responsibility for the leadership, development and management of the business. He will report to Alex Gourlay, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Previously, Ashworth served as President of Operations, Walgreens, and has held a variety of leadership positions with increasing responsibility overseeing pharmacy, health care commercial, retail and other segments during his 28-year tenure with the company.

"Richard is a strong leader who grew up with the Walgreens brand and who has a great appreciation for its storied heritage. He truly understands our customers and is passionate about the role we play in their daily lives," said Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "We are pleased to have Richard lead the Walgreens business, and lead the charge as we create the Walgreens of the future. His experience will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate our ongoing transformation to best meet the needs of our customers, communities and team members."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.