Walgreens Boots Alliance Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect roughly flat growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates, with a range of plus or minus 3 percent. Excluding the impact of lower fiscal 2019 bonus payout, this expected performance represents a year-over-year increase in the mid-single digits. The company reported adjusted earnings of $5.99 per share in 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, the company said its Transformational Cost Management Program is on track to deliver in excess of $1.8 billion in annual cost savings by fiscal 2022.

