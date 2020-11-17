Dividends
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.1, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $44.1, representing a -29.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.38 and a 32.19% increase over the 52 week low of $33.36.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.97%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
  • SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 18.28% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 7.28%.

