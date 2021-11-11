Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.477 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.1% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.97, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $48.97, representing a -14.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.05 and a 32.28% increase over the 52 week low of $37.02.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.64%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wba Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KNG with an increase of 4.55% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 5.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.