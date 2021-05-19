Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.26, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $55.26, representing a -3.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.05 and a 65.65% increase over the 52 week low of $33.36.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.69. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.31%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

ETF Series Solutions (KNG)

Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 29.22% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 5.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.