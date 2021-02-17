Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WBA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $49.14, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.49 and a 47.3% increase over the 52 week low of $33.36.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.81. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.05%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQXT with an increase of 22.29% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 8.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.