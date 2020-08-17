Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.91, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBA was $41.91, representing a -35.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.50 and a 14.35% increase over the 52 week low of $36.65.

WBA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). WBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports WBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.8%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 45.17% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of WBA at 4.57%.

