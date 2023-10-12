Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

Earnings: -$180 million in Q4 vs. -$415 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.69 per share Revenue: $35.42 billion in Q4 vs. $32.45 billion in the same period last year.

