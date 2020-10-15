Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $373 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $677 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 billion or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $34.75 billion from $33.95 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.89 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $34.75 Bln vs. $33.95 Bln last year.

