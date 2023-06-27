Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $118 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $860 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $35.42 billion from $32.60 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $118 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $35.42 Bln vs. $32.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.