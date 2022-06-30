Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $289 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $32.60 billion from $34.03 billion last year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $289 Mln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $32.60 Bln vs. $34.03 Bln last year.
