Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $703 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $883 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $34.86 billion from $33.76 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $703 Mln. vs. $883 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $34.86 Bln vs. $33.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 to $4.65

