Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

Earnings: -$5.91 billion in Q2 vs. $703 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.85 in Q2 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $37.05 billion in Q2 vs. $34.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.35

