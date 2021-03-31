Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.03 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $32.78 billion from $31.34 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $32.78 Bln vs. $31.34 Bln last year.

