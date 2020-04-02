Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $0.95B, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $35.82 billion from $34.53 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $35.82 Bln vs. $34.53 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.