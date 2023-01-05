Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA):

Earnings: -$3.72 billion in Q1 vs. $3.58 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.31 in Q1 vs. $4.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $33.38 billion in Q1 vs. $33.90 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.65 Full year revenue guidance: $133.5 - $137.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.